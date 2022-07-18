Be ready for face-to-face classes by Nov. 2: Sara

DAVAO CITY – All public schools should prepare for a shift to five days of face-to-face classes by November 2 as a recent study shows that online classes put the school children from poor and indigent families at a disadvantage, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said.

“We have cited the study in our presentation to the President, and this is a published paper already, that there are really, truthfully learning losses for students when they are on online classes or distance learning,” Duterte said.

“It said in the research that the learners are more disadvantaged when

they are on online classes at home and it is worst among the poor

families),” Duterte said.

She said she was willing to talk to stakeholders to discuss the Department Order No. 34 following calls for the postponement in the opening of classes to a later month instead of August 22.

She said the transition plan of the Department of Education from

online and modular learning back to the face-to-face classes was

already approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Preparation for face-to-face classes will start when the 2022-2023 school year starts on August 22.

The DepEd Department Order 34 has laid down options, she said.

“For August 22 until October 31, the Department Order said it would be

five days in-person, or face to face, classes. Second is blended modality. This is three days in-person and two days on remote, or distance learning,” Duterte said.

“And then after that they can shift to four days in-person classes

and one day distance learning. Or they can mix up,” Duterte added.

"By November 2, all should have transitioned to the five days

in-person classes except those who are exempted under Department Order

21 year of 2019 and Department Order 1 year of 2020,” she said. DMS