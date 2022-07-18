New COVID-19 cases above 2,000 for fourth day

New COVID-19 cases ended above 2,000 for the fourth day on Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH reported 2,560 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday's 2,588. There were no deaths and 1,673 recoveries announced.

The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 988 cases.

The NCR's positivity rate went up from 10.9 percent on July 9 to 12.6 percent on July 15, OCTA Research said.

Five provinces are seeing very high positivity rate, or above 20 percent. OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said.

These are Aklan (31.9 percent), Tarlac (27.5 percent), Pampanga (23.5 percent), Nueva Ecija (22.9 percent), and Laguna (22.5 percent).

Metro Manila is among areas which high positivity rates. These are

Cavite (19.5 percent), Rizal (18.6 percent), Antique (17.8 percent), Capiz (15.8 percent), Batangas (15.7 percent), Isabela (15.5 percent), Iloilo (14.7 percent), Pangasinan (14.1 percent), and Bulacan (11.4 percent). DMS