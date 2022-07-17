Security for Marcos State of the Nation Address raised to 21,853 police

The government increased the security contingent for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 25 from 15,174 to 21,853.

This was decided an inter-agency coordinating meeting at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City

on Friday.

Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson, NCRPO spokesperson, said the security contingent is not confined to the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

She said security forces will also secure border control points in Metro Manila and other areas. DMS