Philippine World War II Memorial Foundation opens exhibit in Fort Santiago

By Robina Asido

The Philippine World War II Memorial Foundation (PhilWar) formally opened an exhibit to commemorate World War II in a ceremony in Fort Santiago on Saturday.

The ceremony was participated by around 140 people including Manila Mayor Maria Shiela Lacuna, Memorare Manila 1945 Foundation President Jose Cabarrus, US Embassy in Manila, Public Affairs Counselor John Groch, Mexican Ambassador to the Philippines Gerardo Lozano Arredondo and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson.

Desiree Ann Cua Benipayo, Philippine World War II Memorial Foundation Exhibit curator confirmed that the Japanese embassy in the Philippines were also invited but they "were not able to come"or join the activity.

The exhibit was set up in one of the ruins in Fort Santiago which was believed to be used as the "Kempeitai" or the headquarters of the military police of the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second World War.

The exhibit contains photos from the private collection of UP professor Ricardo Jose and World War II historian Tony Feredo depicting, people evacuating Manila as the Japanese entered Manila in 1942, Gen. Douglas MacArthur arriving in Leyte until the Liberation of Manila.

"It is very important because it is used to be the Kempeitai headquarters, we cannot pinpoint where is the exact building but many point to the fact that it's here somewhere here, and it stood the war, you can see it just a shell now but it's a reminder of difficulties endured by the Filipino forces, and the ambiance is very good for remembering the World War II," Benipayo said.

In her speech, Benipayo emphasized the importance of the exhibit for the education of the new generation as the war memories of the nation are fading.

"Now 77 years after the dust of war has settled the collective war memory of the nation is fading, worst the few reminders of this period is being erase by the very people who should be the vanguards of our history street names bearing heroes names has been replaced, monument and memorials left in disrepair and most recently the images of our three world war two heroes removed from our 1000 peso bill, what are we teaching our children," she said.

"This exhibit covers four years of history presented to the viewers as an easy 25 minutes read of repeat pictures of the era divided into five sections for easy digestibility," said Benipayo.

"It is meant to educate the reader and the youth and refresh the old timer, but more importantly this exhibit, like any good book or movie, imparts important lesson that there are no real victors in war that we must continually aspire for peace across the globe and that we must never forget the history," she added.

As he remembered the destruction and the thousands of people who died during the second World War, Cabarrus said the Filipinos "are a little remiss in acknowledging our history and studying it well."

"In this case talking about World War II, not many people, especially our youth know what happened here and it is important that they know," he said.

"Hopefully this exhibit will be the start of a new trend in learning a little bit about history and understanding about what happened here," he added.

In her message, Lacuna expressed her belief that such activities "should be held more often as this will give us more opportunity to value our present."

"We will not only remember this tragic moment but also to make people realize how fortunate we currently are as they see the structures and contrast how the world then and now, that despite our horrible past we still manage to be one of the most competitive economists in this part of the world," she said.

"The events of the past maybe a bitter pill for us to swallow but the lessons it brought to us makes us a better citizen of today. Next year, when we commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Liberation of Manila we will again hold in it another World War Two related location inside the city to spread awareness of its relevance and keep inspiring Filipinos of the bravery of our fore fathers," she added.

Lacuna also hopes to replicate the exhibit in other parts of the city as she expressed the government of Manila's support and cooperation in the activity.

"We wish this could be replicated in other parts of the city as this will surely help Manilenos of all generations rekindle their passion in history with endeavours like this we assure you our full support and cooperation," she said.

Benipayo said the exhibit will be open until the end of the year, and may be extended by the Intramuros Administration if many people visit the facility.

"It will be open until December 31. If you have a ticket for Fort Santiago, it is already included there. So, I think the ticket for students is 50 pesos and 75 for adults. The visit here is free when you enter Fort Santiago," she said. DMS