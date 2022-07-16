DOH says daily COVID-19 cases climb to 2,588 from Thursday's 2, 371

The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday COVID-19 cases rose to 2,588 new cases from Thursday's 2,371.

Out of the new cases, the National Capital Region accounted for 984 cases from Thursday's 955.

Earlier, the DOH said average daily cases for July 8 to 14 is at 1,751, higher by 40 percent, than during the period of July 1 to 7 where 1,247 daily cases were reported.

"National case trend shows continuous increase (and is) now averaging more than 1,700 cases per day in the recent week," said the DOH.

"Most areas show sharp increase in COVID-19 cases," it added. This resulted in a national weekly positivity rate of 10.6 percent.

But the DOH said the Philippines remains low risk due to low healthcare utilization and average daily attack rate. DMS