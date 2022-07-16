JPEPA 14th batch of Filipino health care workers arrive in Japan

The 14th Batch of Filipino Candidates for Nurse and Certified Careworker under the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines (JPEPA) have arrived in Japan for their employment in hospitals and caregiving institutions.

The departure from Manila to Tokyo of the 231 candidates, comprised of 18 nurses and 213 careworkers, were completed in three flights from July 13 to 15, 2022. They were hired through the government-to-government arrangement implemented by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS).

A 6-month Preparatory Japanese Language Training in the Philippines was held online for the candidates which concluded last May. Prior to their work term with their respective employers, another 6 months of more intensive Japanese language training in Japan is conducted. Both language trainings are free of charge in addition to the daily living allowances provided to the candidates for the duration of their training.

This commitment forms part of the JPEPA signed in 2006. To date, there are now 3,378 Filipino Nurse and Certified Careworker Candidates under this program since the first deployment in 2009.

Details of future recruitment will be posted in the POEA/DMW website once the hiring period for the year begins.