Doctor says Marcos can resume face-to-face meetings on Friday

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Wednesday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been free from all symptoms of COVID-19 for the past two days, based on the latest health bulletin released by his personal physician.

Angeles said the President’s lead physician Samuel Zacate visited Marcos in his residence at 10 am Wednesday and gave him a thorough examination.

“Dr. Zacate gave the happy news that on the 5th and 6th day of his isolation, the President is now free from all symptoms of COVID-19,” Angeles said.

Angeles said Zacate reported that the President has finished all his medications and based on his clinical opinion, Marcos is ready to go back to his face-to-face engagements.

“Dr. Zacate told the President that that he still needs to complete his seven-day isolation as mandated by the health department’s protocol,” Angeles said.

On his sixth day of isolation, Zacate reported that Marcos “has no cough, no fever, no nasal stuffiness, and no nasal itchiness and basically asymptomatic as of this time being.”

“The President’s vital signs are all within normal limit. He has no signs of respiratory distress and very comfortable,” Angeles said quoting Dr. Zacate’s latest health bulletin.

Zacate reported that “if there is no reappearance of any sign and symptoms related to COVID-19, and provided further that he has no fever” for the next 24 hours, the President can be released from isolation on Friday, July 15.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician,” Angeles said.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Marcos has not slowed down from his work and has been presiding cabinet meetings via teleconferencing. Office of the Press Secretary