Three injured as explosions rock military camp in Cagayan de Oro

Three persons were injured while hundreds of residents were displaced following a series of explosions caused by a fire that broke out in one of the buildings inside the military camp in Cagayan de Oro city on Tuesday morning.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr., public affairs office chief of the 4th Infantry Division, said a fire broke out in one of the buildings that houses 155mm howitzer rounds and various small arms ammunition inside the ammunition complex, 10th Forward Service Support Unit (FSSU), Army Support Command (ASCOM), PA, Camp Edilberto Evangelista, Patag, Cagayan de Oro City at 12 midnight.

Garello said the fire incident caused a series of loud explosions that injured three civilians who sustained shrapnel wounds.

The wounded civilians who were brought to Camp Evangelista Station Hospital for treatment are in stable condition.

Garello said fire out was declared at 3:10 am while the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Philippine Army spokesman, said the military cordoned off a 500-meter radius around the area.

Trinidad said a total of 49 families, numbering 233 individuals living near the ammunition complex, are now temporarily sheltered at the 4th Infantry Division's gymnasium and at the Barangay Patag covered court.

He said the Army medical personnel provided stress debriefing and psychosocial support for the affected families while coordination with the local social welfare and development office was also made to assist the displaced families.

"The Philippine Army will cooperate with the Bureau of Fire Protection in probing the root cause of the incident," he said.

Trinidad noted that according to the Army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts a "cool-off period" will be observed before launching a formal investigation of the incident to avoid risks of residual fires or explosions.

"The Army leadership assures continued assistance to the displaced families and injured civilians," he said.

"The Army will launch an internal investigation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future," he added. Robina Asido/DMS