DepEd says classes start on August 22, five days a week in-person classes eyed Nov. 2

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that classes for the 2022-2023 school year will start on August 22, with public and private schools implementing five-day-a-week in-person classes by November 2.

This was contained in DepEd Order 34 signed on July 11.

DepEd said it intends that schools should be given ample time to slowly transition into five days of in-person classes.

DepEd said blended learning modes will be done until October 31.

''Starting November 2, 2022 all public and private schools shall have transitioned to 5 days of in-person classes. After the said date, no school shall be allowed to implement purely distance learning or blended learning except for those that are implementing Alternative Delivery Modes,'' the DepEd Order said.

Enrollment shall be held from July 26 until August 22. DMS