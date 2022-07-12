Abalos submits shortlist of candidates for PNP chief

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. gave a shortlist of candidates for the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This was confirmed by PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo in an interview with reporters in Camp Crame on Monday.

"I think the SILG ( secretary of the interior and local government) has already submitted a shortlist ( to the president) and we do not have a copy...Maybe it's best to ask SILG the names submitted to the selection committee," she said.

Lt Gen. Vicente Danao was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as officer-in-charge of the PNP on May 5, or a few days before the May 9 national election.

Danao replaced former PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos who reached his mandatory retirement age of 56 on May 8.

"For now there is still no announcement and all of us are waiting if there will be a new chief PNP that will be announced," Fajardo said. Robina Asido/DMS