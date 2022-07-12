Marcos on way to ''complete recovery'' from COVID-19: doctor

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is recovering from COVID-19, his doctor said Monday.

The announcement was made a day before the Palace said Marcos will preside over a cabinet meeting on Tuesday via teleconference.

''He is still with no fever and body malaise. His cough disappeared but still with very mild nasal stuffiness and nasal itchiness. Therefore, additional medication were given to address His concern and all other medicines were advised to be continued,'' said Samuel Zacate in sizing up Marcos after four days of being isolated after testing positive of COVID-19 on Friday.

'' His signs are all were within normal limits and exemplary. He doesn't experience any additional signs and symptoms. His throat still has no noticeable inflammation and no signs of respiratory compromise,'' added Zacate

''In my clinical opinion, he is on his way to a complete recovery,'' said Zacate. DMS