46% of adult Filipinos say economy will improve in the next 12 months: SWS

The Social Weather Survey of April 19-27 found 46 percent of adult Filipinos saying the Philippine economy will improve , with 28 percent saying it will stay the same and six percent saying it will worsen in the next 12 months.

The resulting net economic optimism scoreis +40, classified by SWS as excellent.

The latest net economic optimism score is four points below the excellent+44 in December 2021. It used to be mediocre -9 in July 2020, mediocre -5 in September 2020, and high+24 in November 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey question on expectations for the general Philippine economy in the next 12 months has been fielded 90 times since September 1998.

As of April, net economic optimism is highest in Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila) (+46), followed by Metro Manila (+43), Mindanao (+43), and the Visayas (+18).

The four-point decline in the national net economic optimism score from December 2021 to April 2022 is due to slight decreases in all areas except in the Visayas.

Compared to December 2021, net economic optimism stayed excellent in Balance Luzon, although down by 6 points from +52 to +46.

It stayed excellent in Metro Manila, although down by 4 points from +47 to +43.

It also stayed excellent in Mindanao, although down by 3 points from +46 to +43.

It stayed fair in the Visayas, hardly moving from +19 to +18.

Net economic optimism varies somewhat by educational attainment. It is highest among those who either finished junior high school, had some vocational schooling, had some senior high school, finished senior high school, completed vocational school, or attended some college (or junior high school graduates) (+43).

It is followed by those who either had no formal education or some elementary education (or non-elementary graduates) (+39), those who either finished elementary or had some high school education (or elementary graduates) (+37), and those who either graduated from college or took post-graduate studies (or college graduates) (+34).

Compared to December 2021, net economic optimism fell from excellent to very high among college graduates, down by 16 points from +50 to +34.

It stayed excellent among junior high school graduates, although down by 2 points from +45 to +43.

It fell from excellent to very high among elementary graduates, down by 8 points from +45 to +37.

However, it rose from high to very high among non-elementary graduates, up by 10 points from +29 to +39. SWS