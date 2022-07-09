Alleged Abu Sayyaf wanted for 2012 kidnapping arrested at NAIA

A suspected Abu Sayyaf member who has been wanted for kidnapping since 2012 was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Thursday.

Hajar Binadbul Mubin, 30, arrived from a flight from Malaysia when he was taken into custody at NAIA Terminal 3 at around 11:30 p.m., Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig Gen Jimili Macaraeg said Friday.

The Zamboanga City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 issued a warrant of arrest against him for kidnapping for ransom in 2012. No bail was recommended.

Mubin was a member of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan under the leadership of the late Furiji Indama.

Mubin is detained at the SPD headquarters in Taguig. DMS