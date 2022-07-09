Lorenzana, family members will self isolate after Marcos tests positive with COVID-19

Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he and his family who attended his oath taking ceremony in Malacanang on Thursday will self isolateLorenzana, family members will self isolate after Marcos tests positive with COVID-19 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was tested positive for COVID-19.

In a viber message with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Lorenzana said he is fine and will self isolate to monitor possible symptoms.

It can be recalled that Lorenzana was with his wife Edith and son Erick when he met Marcos in the Palace for his oath taking as the new chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Thursday.

"I am fine. . But we will be self isolating for several days to see if we develop symptoms," he said.

Lorenzana said he and his wife and son "will have antigen (test) maybe later." Robina Asido/DMS