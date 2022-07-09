「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Philippines expresses ''deepest condolences'' to Japan on ''tragic death'' of Abe

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expresses its '' deepest condolences to the Japanese government'' on the tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday afternoon.

Abe was shot during a campaign rally at Nara Prefecture Friday morning.

''We express our deepest condolences to the Japanese government and people on his tragic death. We send our most heartfelt sympathy to Mme Akie Abe and their family,'' the DFA statement said. ''We pray for their comfort in this most difficult time.''

Abe visited the Philippines in 2006 for a summit with President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and in 2017 where he met with then President Rodrigo Duterte.

He pledged a one trillion yen aid package to the Philippines during his 2017 visit.

Abe also helped set up a meeting between President Benigno Aquino III and Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader Al Haj Murad in Tokyo in 2011. This meeting led to the signing the Bangsamoro basic law.

He and Aquino also witnessed the signing of notes for the North-South Commuter Railway Project in 2015.

''Mr. Abe was greatly admired by many Filipinos. We thank him for his key role in the strengthening of Philippines-Japan relations and for establishing a very deep bond of friendship with our country. Mr. Abe will be very much missed and always remembered,'' the DFA said. DMS

