ERC says Meralco should refund P21.7b to customers this month

Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Agnes Devanadera said Manila Electric Company (Meralco) should refund P21.7 billion to its customers in their electricity bill this month.

"This new refund that was approved last June 16, will be applied in the bill this July while the three other refunds I have mentioned were already implemented," Devanadera said during the "Laging Handa'' press briefing on Thursday.

Devanadera said the P21.7 billion is the fourth refund ordered by the ERC to Meralco.

"It started on January 27, 2021. We ordered Meralco to refund the P13.8 billion and this is for 24 months. It was followed by our order on February 23, 2022, so this year we directed them to refund P 4.8 billion. Then this March 8, the Energy Regulatory Commission again ordered the refund of 7.7 billion pesos. So the last is June 16, P21.7 billion," she said.

Devanadera confirmed the implementation of this month's refund, despite the recent Supreme Court decision upholding the December 2013 rate hike sought by Meralco to charge the recovery cost of P22.64 billion to its consumers.

"Fortunately the Supreme Court decision is not yet officially served to the ERC. And if it will be served, the ERC has an option to file a motion for reconsideration, so it cannot still be implemented, So that is the implication of these orders," she said. Robina Asido/DMS