Transport chief Bautista cites MRT-3 improvements after surprise inspection

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista intimated to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. during a break in Monday's first cabinet meeting at Malacanang his visit to the MRT-3, ‘riding incognito’ as a passenger.

Bautista visited three MRT-3 stations on Monday to experience first-hand the daily commute of passengers in one of the busiest rail lines in Metro Manila.

He interacted with passengers from GMA Kamuning Station to Taft Avenue Station.

Passengers told Bautista, who traveled without the usual entourage, that they will still ride the MRT even with the recent termination of free rides.

They added that the discomfort of long lines is offset by a fast and comfortable ride.

Copies of Bautista’s observations and recommendations were given to Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez and Ofelia Astrera, OIC-General Manager of MRT-3.

Some of his observations include: clean rest rooms with ample water supply; need to add platform waiting seats for senior citizens, PWDs and pregnant women; accessibility of Consumer Welfare Desks to all passengers; additional X-ray machines; need for full ticket counter complement; availability of Emergency Medical Technicians at all stations; promote stored value tickets (Beep card) instead of single journey tickets to reduce lines; and enhancements in onboard announcements. DOTr