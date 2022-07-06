Marcos says Sara proposed to fully implement face-to-face classes in November

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the plan of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to implement face-to-face classes in full swing by November.

"I think there are some things that are immediately accessible in the sense that we can start doing about it already. The first thing that is an example of that is Inday Sara's announcement that we have a plan for full face-to-face by November of this year," Marcos said in a Palace press conference following his first cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"September, we will start the face-to-face schooling and that face-to- face will end up early November as already 100 percent attendance of the students," he added.

Marcos did not disclose other details of the plan but he noted this includes vaccination for the children against COVID-19.

"We also have to talk about vaccination etc.. etc.. because there is going to be some issue that will be raised," he said.

Marcos added that he did not give a general order during the cabinet meeting but he noted that he wants to get everything in the government to get "done quickly".

"Essentially we got into much details. No generalization anymore... if am going to single out an instruction (it) is to get this done quickly. Of course, we are careful be we are always in a hurry because we have to get much done in a very little time...," he said.

Marcos said he is planning to increase cabinet meetings to twice a week.

"We were not able to finish simply because there are so much to talk about. So I am planning perhaps for the next two or three weeks to accelerate the number of cabinet meetings to two a week until it will be very clear," he said.

"It is important to me that the cabinet understand what is it that we are trying to do. how are we going to do it, what the time table is, and how it all fits together," he added. Robina Asido/DMS