Marcos to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to tackle a range of issues on relationship between the two countries.

''Yes, I will meet with him,'' said Marcos in his press conference in Malacanang Tuesday after the cabinet meeting. Marcos could not say what time he and Wang will be meeting on Wednesday

Wang is scheduled to arrive Tuesday night.

''The agenda is to strengthen ties between the Philippines and China and to find ways to resolve the conflicts that we have,'' said Marcos.

The West Philippine Sea is expected to be raised between Marcos and Wang but Marcos said other areas could be discussed.

"Let’s have cultural exchanges, educational exchanges, even military if that will be useful," Marcos said.

The arbitral tribunal in the Netherlands ruled in 2016 that China has no basis to claim the entire South China Sea as its own. China has refused to follow the ruling.

An agreement with China to develop energy resources in Recto Bank was not realized during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Of course, the G2G (government to government partnership) has always been there. The private sector joint ventures have also been there. But I think that the more we do with that, the more it will help resolve the issues," he added.

He hoped the measure will help "normalize" the country's relations with China. DMS