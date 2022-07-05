Philippine Army marks 76th Philippine-US diplomatic ties

The Philippine Army commemorated the 76th signing anniversary of the Treaty of Manila that formalized diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US on Monday as Army troops gear up for future bilateral exercises with their US counterparts.

Philippine Army troops regularly train side-by-side with American soldiers in joint and combined military exercises such as the annual Salaknib and Balikatan. Salaknib is an annual exercise between Army and US Army Pacific geared at enhancing readiness and tactical interoperability of both armies.

Balikatan ? which is a joint exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Indo Pacific Command, is aimed at strengthening tactics, techniques, and procedures covering a wide spectrum of military operations.

It can be noted that PA and USARPAC delegates forged in 2013 a terms of reference that created the Executive Steering Group composed of key leaders of the two land forces.

Another cornerstone of the Philippine-US alliance is the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that advances the implementation of the Philippine-US Mutual Defense Treaty signed by both countries on August 31, 1951. The Mutual Defense Treaty laid the foundation for an ironclad alliance between Filipinos and Americans.

The two countries also signed the Visiting Forces Agreement in 1998 which provided a framework for access procedures covering US. servicemen who enter Philippine territory. Subsequently, the two countries also signed a Mutual Logistics Support Agreement in 2002 and established a Security Engagement Board in 2006.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., in earlier speech, paid tribute to the ironclad alliance between the two nations.

“Over the years, the Philippine Army and the US Army Pacific have remained united through the long-standing bilateral relations in pursuit of the common goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Brawner said. Army Public Affairs