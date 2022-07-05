Marcos expresses gratitude to new PSG commander for ''stepping up to the challenge''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude to Col. Ramon Zagala for stepping up to the challenge of being the next leader of the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

"I trust that under your leadership, the PSG will be able to continue the excellent provision of security to the Office of the President and the First Family as well as visiting heads of state and diplomats," he added.

Marcos said the "mission of the Presidential Security Group goes beyond the stated mission of protecting the First Family and foreign dignitaries who come to visit with us.""What you are guarding is not only the personages of the First Family but you are guarding and keeping safe an institution, the institution of the presidency," said the commander-in-chief.

"Because should you fail in your mission, that institution will collapse and the effects on our country will be dire. And that is why we only pick the best men and women that we have within our military to join the Presidential Security Group," he added.

Zagala's father, Rafael, was Army chief from 1972 to 1975 under President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos also thanked all PSG group members for their "undaunted courage and unbridled patriotism".

"I look forward to working with you in the coming months. Lastly, let me take this opportunity to express my gratitude to every PSG trooper for the many valiant efforts in the performance of their duties," he said.

"Each and every one of you has shown undaunted courage and unbridled patriotism by choosing to be of service to our beloved country. With integrity and valor, let us remain united in safeguarding our institutions as it strives to bring about a more secure, peaceful, and dignified life for Filipino people," he added.

During the change of command ceremony in Malacanang, Zagala formally replaced Brig. Gen. Randolph Cabangbang who was also congratulated by Marcos for his successful tour of duty as PSG commander.

"I stand proud before you today, before one of our country’s most dedicated and reliable men and women in uniform. I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to Brigadier General Cabangbang for his extremely successful tour of duty as the outgoing PSG commander," he said. Robina Asido/DMS