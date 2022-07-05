Sara praises Briones, DepEd officials in turnover ceremony

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte praised and thanked the department’s officials who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, fulfilled their mandate to the Filipino children.

In Monday’s ceremonial turnover, Duterte underscored outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones’ dedication to government service and the entire DepEd workforce’s innovations especially in hurdling the effects of the pandemic in pursuit of its call that education must continue.

“Headed by Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones, DepEd adapted and implemented bold but necessary measures to provide Filipino children accessible and quality education ? ensuring that learning is unhampered and our learners are not left out ? while also ensuring the economic welfare of our teachers and the non-teaching personnel working under the organization,” the Vice President said in her speech.

“Secretary Liling is a force. And I am humbled and honored to follow in the footsteps of a much-admired academic, public servant, social activist, and change-maker,” she said.

Duterte also announced that Briones has agreed to stay with DepEd as a consultant.

“I would also like to acknowledge the equally devoted men and women, our undersecretaries and assistant secretaries who supported Ma’am Liling in the last six years. Daghang salamat kaninyo,” she added.

Duterte said Briones showed dedication, commitment, integrity, and selflessness.

“Pinakyaw na yata ito lahat ni Secretary Liling. At nagpapasalamat kami na hindi niya ito ipinagdamot sa ating lahat,” she said.

“Ma’am Liling, you have completed your mission, and we are all here today to celebrate the victories that you and the entire Department of Education have collected over the past six years under the Duterte administration,” she added.

Duterte said under the leadership of Briones, the department pushed the full implementation of the Senior High School program “that eventually allowed parents and students to see its significance in providing our graduates with the necessary skills relevant to today’s dynamic workforce.”

She said that despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Secretary Liling’s light shone the brightest as a leader, an educator, and a Filipina who has a deep concern for the education sector and love of country.”

“Secretary Liling and the whole Department of Education organization never cowered in the face of disapproval, public frustration, and pressure,” she said.

Duterte also recalled the department’s admirable stance when the face-to-face classes were suspended indefinitely due to alarming state of the pandemic.

“When some sectors called for an academic freeze, the response was academic ease. And it was a brilliant, appropriate, and timely response ? made with will, resolve, and foresight ? that our children’s learning is shielded from the adverse impact of the pandemic,” she said.

Duterte said she will assume as the department’s secretary “with the reminder that we shall continue to find ways to improve basic education in terms of access, equity, quality, resiliency, and governance ? to produce learners who can achieve their full potential as individuals who are responsible, skilled, knowledgeable, productive, and determined to achieve their dreams for themselves and our country.”

Briones, in her farewell speech, highlighted the department’s gains over the past six years including the landmark reforms under her administration which includes the Basic Educational Development Plan 2030.

“We are turning over to our beloved Secretary of Education, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, an organization which persevered in spite of Covid-19; an organization which developed new initiatives and looks forward to a great future for our learners,” Briones said.

The ceremony included the handing over of the department’s flag, official seal and a copy of the BEDP 2030. OVP Media