PAF remembers victims of C-130 crash in Sulu

The Philippine Air Force conducted a simple mass to remember the victims of the C-130 crash in Patikul, Sulu.

The C-130 plane, with tail number 5125, crash claimed the lives of 50 military personnel and 3 civilians.

In a separate activity, PAF conducted a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the fallen members of the AFP led by Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Connor Anthony Canlas Sr on June 27 at the headquarters. Air Force Public Affairs Office