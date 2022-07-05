Imee says mother's 93rd birthday was a ''simple'' gathering

The 93rd birthday celebration of former First Lady Imelda Marcos in Malacanang on Saturday was just a simple party with friends and family, Senator Imee Marcos said in an interview Monday.

“We had a simple family and friends’ get-together. Small get-together, and her musical art scholars performed a small recital for her and she was very, very pleased,” she added.

“It’s very heartwarming. She said, ‘I am the happiest person in the world. I am the only person with a son as a president who was also the wife of the former president. And I’m still alive”,” Imee said, quoting her mother.

Imee also denied accusations of critics, saying they used government resources.

“I don’t think that’s the case. Everyone brought food as a matter of fact. And all the products are free. It was quite funny. Is that not allowed? Because when I was a child, I also celebrated my birthday there (Malacanang Palace)”, she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS