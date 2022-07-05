「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving on July 5 for official visit

［ 124 words｜2022.7.5｜英字 (English) ］

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive in Manila for an official visit from July 5-6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

In an advisory, the DFA said Wang will hold expanded bilateral talks with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

On July 6, there will be opening remarks and the launching ceremony of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project and signing of a memorandum of understanding on providing financial services to promote cooperation between the stock exchanges of the Philippines and China, it added.

Wang is on a Southeast Asian swing until July 14 to chair the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Myanmar and attend the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Indonesia.

Wang last visited the Philippines in February 2021. DMS

