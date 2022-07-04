Two Chinese nabbed, total of 260 kilos of suspected shabu seized

Two Chinese were arrested in two buy-bust operations Sunday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The first, named Hai Lin, was apprehended in Dasmarinas, Cavite at 11: 30 am along with 220 kilos of suspected shabu worth P1.496 billion.

Also seized were three android phones, one analog phones, IOS phone, one COVID vaccination ID with the name of Hai Lin and a driver's license with the name of Hai Lin.

The operation was led by PDEA, Navy and police.

The second Chinese was arrested and authorities confiscated 40 kilos of suspected shabu worth P272 million at 10:30 am in Quezon City.

Nabbed was Cai Jia Zhu alias Anson Chua, 41, and a resident of Durian St., Cuevasville Subdivision, Molino III, Bacoor, Cavite.

Also seized from Cai were one android phone, two COVID-19 vaccination ID with the name of Cai Jia Zhu, a driver's license with the name of Cai Jia Zhu and one Toyota Corolla. DMS