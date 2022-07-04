Biden invites Marcos to visit US: report

US President Joe Biden invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to visit the United States, GMA News Online said Sunday.

GMA News Online quoted Philippine Ambassador to the US Juan Miguel Romualdez as saying that Biden's letter of invitation was given to Marcos by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Emhoff headed the US delegation which attended Marcos' inauguration on June 30.

"No schedule. Invitation as soon as schedule mutually agreed upon 'by their teams,'" Romualdez said, according to the report.

No confirmation has been given by Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles. DMS