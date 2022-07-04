「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-26度
両替レート
取引なし

7月4日のまにら新聞から

Biden invites Marcos to visit US: report

［ 88 words｜2022.7.4｜英字 (English) ］

US President Joe Biden invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to visit the United States, GMA News Online said Sunday.

GMA News Online quoted Philippine Ambassador to the US Juan Miguel Romualdez as saying that Biden's letter of invitation was given to Marcos by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Emhoff headed the US delegation which attended Marcos' inauguration on June 30.

"No schedule. Invitation as soon as schedule mutually agreed upon 'by their teams,'" Romualdez said, according to the report.

No confirmation has been given by Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles. DMS

前の記事2022年7月4日 次の記事2022年7月4日