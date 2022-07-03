Palace denies ex-Comelec Commissioner Garcia tapped to head Pagcor

Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles denied the alleged appointment of former Commission on Election commissioner George Erwin Garcia as the chairman of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

"I would like the public to be informed that there is no truth to the statements being made on social media that a certain George Erwin Garcia has been appointed Pagcor chairman," Angeles said in a statement issued on Friday night.

"No such appointment has been made," she said.Garcia was legal counsel of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before he was appointed as a Comelec commissioner by President Rodrigo Duterte in March.

But the Commission on Appointments on June 1 bypassed the confirmation of Garcia, Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri. Robina Asido/ DMS