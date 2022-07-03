Second, third quarter consumer confidence improves, also for next 12 months: BSP

Consumer sentiment was less pessimistic in the second quarter as the overall confidence index (CI) improved to -5.2 percent from -15.1 percent in the first quarter

The higher CI, albeit remaining negative, indicated that the number of households with optimistic views increased, but was still fewer than those with pessimistic views.

According to the respondents, their improved outlook in second quarter was brought about by their expectations of the availability of more jobs and permanent employment; positive developments related to the COVID-19 situation, such as the declining number of COVID-19 cases and the consequent easing of travel and social gathering restrictions; and additional and high income.

Similarly, the consumer sentiment turned more upbeat for the third quarter and the next 12 months as the CIs increased to 11.2 percent (from 6.4 percent) and 32.4 percent (from 30.4 percent), respectively.

Survey respondents attributed their more favorable outlook in the near term to expectations of more available jobs, good governance, positive developments in the COVID-19 situation, and additional and high income.​

Consistent with the national trend, consumer sentiment improved in the second quarter across income groups and in the three component indicators, namely: the country's economic condition, family's financial situation, and family income.

Aside from the reasons previously cited for the less pessimistic outlook in the second quarter, the low-income group anticipated good governance as another reason for their more favorable sentiment in the second quarter.

The households' spending outlook on goods and services for the third quarter was less upbeat as the CI declined to 38.3 percent from 40.4 percent in the first quarter survey result.

The percentage of households in the country that considered the second quarter as a favorable time to buy big-ticket items increased to 15.2 percent from 12.4 percent in the first quarter.

Further, the percentage of households in the country that considered the next 12 months as a favorable time to buy big-ticket items remained relatively steady at 6 percent from 5.7 percent in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the percentage of households with savings declined to 29.7 percent from 31.1 percent in the first quarter.

Consumers anticipate that interest rates may increase, the peso may depreciate against the US dollar, and the unemployment rate may decline in the second quarter, and for the third quarter and the next 12 months. Households also expect that the prices of consumer goods and services may rise faster in the second quarter, and for the third quarter and the next 12 months.

This stemmed from concerns over higher household spending for food and utilities, and limited supply of goods and services. Consumers expect the inflation rate to breach the upper end of the government's inflation target range of 2 to 4 percent for 2022 — at 5.7 percent for the next 12 months.

In the second quarter, 97.5 percent of the 322 OFW household respondents indicated that remittance proceeds were used for food and other household needs, while 58.4 percent and 53.4 percent apportioned their remittances for education and medical expenses, respectively.

In the second quarter, 24.7 percent availed of a loan in the last 12 months, lower than the 25.8 percent recorded in the first quarter. For respondents who found it difficult to apply for a loan, some reasons they cited include too many requirements, or difficulty in completing them, lack of collateral, and income is too low to support loan application. BSP