Navy's first two missile-equipped attack boats to arrive in third quarter

The Philippine Navy's first two missile-equipped Fast Attack Interdiction Craft are expected to arrive in the third quarter following an inspection in Israel last month.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs director, said the crafts were seen on trials in Israel with the PH Navy inspection team onboard.

"The inspection held from 27 to 30 June 2022 included the functional testing of all mission-critical machineries, navigation and communications equipment, and live firing of its combat systems," he said.

"The inspection culminated with the signing of the joint certification of compliance required for the shipment of the two FAICs to the Philippines and are expected to arrive sometime in the middle of the third quarter of this year," he added.

Negranza noted that the acquisition of the new crafts is the latest in the Philippine Navy’s pursuit to become a modern and multi-capable naval force, responsible for protecting our maritime nation’s sovereignty. Robina Asido/DMS