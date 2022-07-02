Alleged Abu Sayyaf member killed in Sulu clash vs military

An alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed in a clash with the military in Sulu on Thursday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, identified the slain terrorist as Gan Salahudin, a reported ASG member under sub-leader Apah Salah.

Linao said the toops of Joint Task Force Sulu conducted an operation targeting Salahudin in Barangay Lumbaan Mahaba, Parang at 2am.

"While clearing the encounter site, troops recovered the enemy cadaver, one 5.56mm M16 rifle, and one M203 grenade launcher," said Linao.

"After the documentation, the dead body of the slain ASG member was handed over to his relatives," he added.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., head of the Western Mindanao Command said "the military is doing its best to convince all the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group to return to the folds of the law.

"But we also remain tough if they refuse to end the conflict peacefully. We will exhaust all our available resources to hunt and pound all those who plan to create disturbance in the peaceful communities and victimize innocent civilians in our area of operation,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS