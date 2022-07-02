New COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for 2nd day, 57 areas in country show positive growth rates: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that new COVID-19 cases declined from 1,309 on Thursday to 1,243 on Friday.

COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region went down from 672 on Thursday to 592.

It was the second straight day that new COVID-19 cases rose by at least 1,000.

In its National COVID-19 situationer report on Friday, the DOH said 57 areas were flagged for showing positive growth rates in the last two weeks.

"National and all regions observe continued case increases in the recent weeks with 88% of provinces, HUCs, and ICCs across all island groups showing positive growth in cases," said the DOH.

It said average daily reported cases has gone up to 914 for the period of June 25 to July 1, from 599 for the period of June 18 to 24.

"There were 32 Luzon areas, 14 Visayas areas, and 11 Mindanao areas showing positive growth in cases in the recent one and two weeks," said the DOH.

Flagged in Luzon are Baguio City, Abra, Apayao, Mt Province, La Union, Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan, Isabela, Lucena City, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Angeles City, Pampanga, Albay, Naga City, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate.

In Visayas, these were Iloilo City, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Tacloban City, and Biliran.

Flagged in Mindanao are Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Agusan del Sur, and Tawi-Tawi. DMS