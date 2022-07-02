Faustino assumes DND post in virtual transition ceremony

Despite being infected with COVID-19, Jose Faustino formally assumed office as the new head of the Department of National in a virtual transition ceremony on Friday.

"With honor I humbly accept the flag of the Department of National Defense and pledge to fulfill its mandate to the best of my abilities. I shall judiciously, prudently and conscientiously exercise my authority and responsibility and faithfully discharge the powers and functions vested in me for the supervision and control of the department," Faustino told his predecessor, Delfin Lorenzana, during the ceremony.

"As can be gleaned from your tour of duty report, your accomplishments, I have big shoes to fill but with the grace of god I vow to lead the department towards excellence guided by the core values of patriotism, professionalism and good governance. thank you very much Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sir," he added.

Faustino, who retired as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff on Nov 12, 2021, vowed to continue the good programs and activities started by Lorenzana.

He will lead the DND as an officer-in-charge and senior undersecretary due to the one-year ban in appointing retired military officials to government posts.

"Rest assured that we will continue all the good undertakings that you have laid down to defend our country's territorial integrity, protect the Filipino people and ensure sovereignty of our republic," he said.

However, Faustino added that all efforts of the DND under his leadership "will be aligned to the vision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Our department's actions and trajectory will always be guided by his wisdom. He has made it very clear that we will work tirelessly for a better and stronger Philippines by ensuring a steady economic recovery through responsive mission-building initiatives that are solidly anchored on national unity," he said.

"That being mentioned, we will ensure the smooth implementation of our modernization program in order to strengthen the protection of our sovereignty, defense of our territorial integrity and ensuring the continuity of our peaceful way of life. Indeed, the future will be so bright with us working in unity, manifested by our consistent and synergized actions," he added.

Lorenzana presented his tour of duty report and the defense flag to Faustino.

"I am honored to hand over to you this Department of National Defense flag...the DND flag, symbol of supervision and control to the agency, I hereby relinquish all authority and responsibility as the secretary of national defense and entrust to your care the discharge of powers and functions rested in the secretary to fulfil the department's mandate," he said.

"I am also pleased to present to you my tour of duty report as defense chief, it chronicles the accomplishments of the One Defense Team for the past six years. congratulations, godspeed and more power," he added.

Faustino, who was tested positive for COVID-19, will physically report for work after complying with the prescribed quarantine period.

Faustino, who is fully vaccinated and boostered, is asymptomatic. He will temporarily perform his duties while in isolation.

DND said Faustino came into close contact with a COVID-positive individual during one of his many engagements and consultations prior to his assumption on June 30, as OIC, DND. Contact tracing procedures are being undertaken. Robina Asido/DMS