Marcos leads 75th anniversary ceremonies of Philippine Air Force

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the 75th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Air Force in Pampanga on Friday.

This is the first military event attended by Marcos after formally assumed as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines on Thursday.

"First and foremost, I think it is only appropriate that one of the first, my first acts as President is to join you at this momentous 75th Year Anniversary of our very own, The Philippine Air Force," said Marcos.

"I congratulate the entire team, the brave, courageous men and women, officers of the Philippine Air Force as commanded by Lieutenant General Connor Anthony D. Canlas. Your loyalty and commitment and love of country are definitely worth emulation for not only those in the military but of all citizens of the Philippines," he added.

Marcos recognized the importance of the continued enhancement of the capability of the Philippine Air Force.

"The ongoing defense modernization effort is in coordination with the basic prerequisites that would complement this administration’s vision for a stronger, bigger, and effective Air Force capable of defending and maintaining our sovereign state, and of assisting our people in times of dire consequences and today’s reality that this dictates," he said.

"A more modern, aerial, and surveillance capability is all the more felt given the territorial disputes that we in the Philippines are involved in. This enhanced capability is also proven to be very critical in the Philippine military’s efforts to protect the nation from local communist insurgents and the extremist groups in the south," he added.

Marcos noted that as the "country is defined by more than 7,000 islands, several of which are located in active volcanic zones or in a pathway of some of the strongest typhoons ever recorded in history, natural disasters are certainties we all expect now to happen."

"Transport aircraft, helicopters and the like, are important facilities that only the Philippine Air Force can suitably and sufficiently provide, especially during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations," he said.

"All these are just some of the most fundamental and significant functions that we have come to expect from our Air Force."

The event, also attended by military and defense officials, was witnessed by former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

A drizzle forced the PAF to cancel a flyby to showcase its air assets. Robina Asido/DMS