「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,980
$100=P5465

7月1日のまにら新聞から

BSP sees June inflation higher than previous month

［ 114 words｜2022.7.1｜英字 (English) ］

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement on Thursday it projects June inflation to settle within the range of 5.7 to 6.5 percent.

In May, inflation was at 5.4 percent.

''The continued increase in domestic oil prices, upward adjustment in electricity rates, higher prices of key food items, and peso depreciation are the primary sources of inflationary pressures during the month'', the BSP said.

''These could be offset in part by lower price of LPG and fish,'' it added.

The BSP said it will continue to monitor closely emerging price developments to enable timely intervention to arrest emergence of further second-round effects, consistent with BSP’s mandate of price and financial stability. DMS

前の記事2022年7月1日 次の記事2022年7月1日