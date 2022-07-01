Olongapo tribesmen seek Marcos help over land issue

A group of tribesmen from Olongapo visit the city of Manila to witness the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Aurelio Lahut, 56, the leader of Amyanan tribe from Zambales said their group was composed of around 50 members. They were able to come to Manila with the help of a politician who provided then with transportation.

"Around 50 of us are here, there are other members of our tribe who wanted to come but the transportation is limited," he told the Daily Manila Shimbun in Tagalog.

Lahut said aside from supporting Marcos they want to expressed their grievances including the issuance of the certificate of ancestral domain title as he claimed that there are rich people who claimed their land without their consent.

"The rich people are claiming our lands by processing for its titles which we cannot afford because we do not have money," he said.

Lahut said their tribes also need government support for housing and education of their children.

He said their tribe believed that the government under Marcos can help them.

"Our tribe accept and really support him (Marcos) because of the history of his father. Although there are criticism against him, but we do not believe that," he said.

Lahut said the Amyanan tribe has around 8,000 members.

The members of the Amyanan tribe met Manila Police District Director Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco during his inspection in the vicinity of National Museum around 8 am.

So far very peaceful as of this time, we are still checking the adjustment of our security because we will lock down at 10 am because the program proper will start. Robina Asido/DMS