Marcos supporters want cheaper goods, country to return to former glory

By Jaspearl Tan

Most supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. who attended his inauguration on Thursday wants him to lower price of goods and restore the Philippines to its former glory.

Beth De Guzman, 54, member of non-government organization Firm 24 K, said that she wants Marcos to lower the price of fish and rice.

“What we want is to bring back (the policies) of Ferdinand Marcos (Sr.) Like having affordable goods. Because they are so expensive now like rice and also the price of galunggong,” De Guzman said.

Marcos should “bring the Philippines back to life,” she added.

Sheryl Velez, 23, a resident of Mandaluyong, said she expects the economy to improve.

“My expectation is that our country will be restored and be beautiful again,” Velez said.

Ramon Sana, 58, who is part of the Sta. Rosa True Love chapter, says he has “high expectations”.

“Keep children safe from the wrong teachings of the leftist. The security of our children,” Sana said.

Arlene Lagrante, 32, a member of BBM Marcos Arangkada, said she hopes Marcos would focus on lowering the price of electricity, gasoline and restoring ownership of private water companies to the government.

Emma Doy, 57, a sweeper who works for Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), said she expects him to be a decisive president.

“He is a man, so what he says might be obeyed. No one would tell him how to decide,” Doy said.

Clarissa Quiap, 64, member of religious organization Immaculate Heart of Mary Community said she expects Marcos to focus on defending the West Philippine Sea and addressing hunger. DMS