Marcos to continue Duterte's infrastructure programs

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will continue the programs of his predecessor as he compared Rodrigo Duterte's infrastructure building to that of his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., as he formally assumed the highest position in the country.

In his speech during his inauguration at the National Museum on Thursday, Marcos said that "investors are now setting up industries along the promising roads built, and yet the potential of this country is not exhausted."

"Following these giant steps, we will continue to build. I will complete on schedule the projects that have been started. I am not interested in taking credit, I want to build on success that’s already happening," he said.

"My father built more and better roads, produced more rice than all administrations before his. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte built more and better than all the administrations succeeding my father," he added.

Marcos was sworn in by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at noon. His father, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr, ruled the country from 1965 to 1986 when the Marcos family and their associates left the country in the wake of a Church-backed coup.

The Marcoses were allowed to return to the Philippines from Hawaii where they fled in 1991 to answer cases of alleged corruption cases. Courts have dismissed majority of these cases.

Marcos said his administration will be "presenting to the public a comprehensive infrastructure plan". His government is still crafting an "all-inclusive plan for economic transformation" for the country.

"Six years, could be just about enough time. No part of our country will be neglected. Progress will be made wherever there are Filipinos so no investment is wasted," he said.

"We are presently drawing up a comprehensive, all-inclusive plan for economic transformation. We will build back better by doing things in the light of the experiences that we have had, both good and bad, it doesn’t matter. No looking back in anger or nostalgia. In the road I had, the immediate... will be rough, but I will walk that road with you," Marcos noted.

"Much has been built and so well that the economic dogma of dispersing industry to develop the least likely places has been upturned. Development was brought to them," he added.

Marcos also stressed the importance of addressing problems in food sufficiency which he said were not delivered by the previous administrations.

"I am here not to talk about the past. I am here to tell you about our future. A future of sufficiency, even plenty of readily available ways and means to get done what needs doing by you, by me. We do not look back but ahead," he said.

"The role of agriculture cries for the urgent attention that its neglect and misdirection now demands. Food self-sufficiency has been the key promise of every administration. None but one delivered," Marcos noted.

"There were inherent defects in the old ways, and in recent ways, too. The trade policy of competitive advantage made the case that when it comes to food sufficiency, a country should not produce but import what other countries make more of and sell cheapest," he added.

Marcos also mentioned the"parallel problem in energy supply".

"Sufficient fossil fuel-free technology for whole economies has yet to be invented. And it is not seriously tried by rich countries. Again, consider the response of the richest countries to the war in Ukraine, But surely, a free world awash with oil can assure supplies or we will find a way," he said.

"We are not far from oil and gas reserves that have already been developed."

Marcos admitted that there were shortcomings in the government's COVID response in the past administration and vowed to fix the public health related issues in the open.

"There were shortcomings in the COVID response. We will fix them out in the open. No more secrets in public health. Remember, I speak from experience. I was among the first to get COVID. It was not a walk in the park," said Marcos.

"We won't be caught unprepared, under equipped and understaffed to fight the next pandemic. To start with, we never got over the pandemic of poor if any free public health," he said.

"Our nurses are the best in the world. They acquitted themselves with the highest distinction abroad, having suffered even the highest casualties. With the same exemplary dedication at home they just got by. They are out there because we cannot pay them for the same risk and workload that we have back here. There will be changes starting tomorrow. I am confident because I have an Ople in my Cabinet," he added.

He was referring to Susan Ople, who will head the Department of Migrant Workers.

Marcos also expressed confidence that Vice President Sara Duterte will be able to accomplish her mission to improve the education system.

"Our teachers from elementary up are our heroes fighting ignorance with poor paper weapons. We are condemning the future of our race to menial occupations abroad, then they are exploited by traffickers," he said.

"Once we had an education system that prepared coming generations for more and better jobs, there is hope for a comeback. Vice president and soon-to-be Secretary of Education, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will fit that mission," he added. DMS