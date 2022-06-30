Vicinity of Marcos' inauguration to be locked down starting 10 am: PNP

Authorities will lock down the vicinity of the National Museum, where President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr will be sworn to office, starting at 10 am Thursday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

The PNP is asking for the understanding and patience of the media and the public as she noted the importance of the security protocol that needs to be implemented during the inauguration on Thursday,'' she said.

The inauguration ceremony for Marcos is expected to start at 10:40 am, according to an advisory from the Radio Television Malacanang.

"We will initiate a lockdown at around 10 a.m. before the expected arrival of President-elect BBM (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.). That is why to the people who wants to personally witness the inauguration, we encourage them to arrive early because there will be security screening that will be placed in the two entrances, particularly in Intramuros Golf Course where we will give our people a chance to watch ( the ceremony)," she said.

The Intramuros Golf Course will be open as early as 5 am and we are expecting the implementation of lockdown by 10 am, she added.

Fajardo said medical personnel will be deployed while portalets will also be placed in Intramuros Golf Course.

She also encouraged the public not to bring their children to the event as the Intramuros Golf Course is expected to become crowded.

"For their own protection and safety, we are discouraging the public who want to watch near the National Museum not to bring their children because we are expecting many people will go there," she added. Robina Asido/DMS