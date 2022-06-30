Big crowd expected in presidential inauguration of Marcos Thursday

Police expect Thursday's inauguration of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as the 17th President in the National Museum in Manila to draw over 1,200 people which authorities say is the total capacity of the venue.

But at the Intramuros Golf Club, where people are expected to watch the event in a screen, police expect around 300,000 viewers but the need for social distancing to prevent COVID-19 cases will cut the number. The National Capital Region had been recently showing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

After 1946, no presidential inauguration was held at the National Museum, then known as the Old Legislative Building. Marcos' father, the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was inaugurated president in 1965 and 1969 at the Quirino Grandstand.

The Inauguration Committee said Marcos is expected to go to Malacanang Palace on Thursday morning for the traditional meeting with outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte, before heading to the National Museum for the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony will start with the singing of the National Anthem and an interfaith prayer, which will then be followed by a 30-minute military civic parade.

Senate President Vicente Sotto reads the proclamation from Congress, Marcos will take his oath of office at 12 noon.

He will then deliver his inaugural speech, which will be capped by the singing of his inaugural song, Pilipinas Kong Mahal. After the Vin d'Honneur past 1 pm, Marcos will return to Malacanang for a mass oath-taking of his designated Cabinet secretaries.

A People's Concert, showcased by celebrated pianist Cecile Licad, will be held on Thursday evening as part of Marcos' thanksgiving to his supporters.

The Marcos family fled the country in 1986 due to a Church-backed coup. The former president passed away in Hawaii, 1989. But the family was allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991.

Rebuilding its political base in Ilocos Norte, the Marcoses gradually assumed national posts, with the younger Marcos becoming a senator in 2010. He lost the vice presidency to Leni Robredo in 2016.

Marcos avenged his loss by winning 2022 presidential race with a big lead over Robredo. DMS