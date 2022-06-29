Foreigner rescued in yacht near Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A foreigner who carried passports of two different nationalities was rescued in his yacht that drifted near Basilan province, a military official announced Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), identified the rescued foreigner as Amir Sarkarifari, whose identity was established through his Swedish and Iranian passports.

Adaci said Sarkarifari was recovered around 1:45 p.m. Saturday near Sibago Island, Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

“The residents of the island (Sibago) noticed a yacht drifting towards their direction prompting them to approach the yacht and extend help,” Adaci said in a statement Tuesday.

The NFWM sent a multi-purpose attack craft to Sibago Island and rescued Sarkarifari.

Adaci said Sakarifari's yacht drifted to Basilan after the engine of the latter’s yacht malfunctioned while cruising from Guam to Brunei. DMS