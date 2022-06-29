Gov't forces set up checkpoints, choke points in entry points to Manila

Government forces started to set up checkpoints and choke points in all entry points to Manila in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30 at the National Museum.

"The checkpoints and choke points will also be set up in all the entry points to Manila starting today and a gun ban has been imposed in Metro Manila starting yesterday which will be in full effect until July 2," he said.

This was mentioned by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano as he declared all systems for security preparation for the inauguration are ready.

"With only two days before the inauguration the subcommittee can proudly declare that we are all systems go in terms of security preparations. The PNP has activated its Task Force Manila Shield and more than 15,000 police officers, soldiers, Coast Guard personnel and other force multipliers will be deployed and on standby across Metro Manila," he said.

Ano said the major roads surrounding the National Museum including Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Mendiola street, Ayala Boulevard, Legarda street and Recto Avenue are also scheduled for temporary closure to give way to the inauguration.

He noted that Marcos is expected to take his oath at 12 noon after the military and civic parade which is part of the event that is expected to last for around two hours.

"We expect his oath-taking at exactly 12 noon and then after the speech the event or ceremony will end. So it's very simple but meaningful," he said.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes said during their meeting on Monday, the Metro Manila Council notes that they will bring up the possible declaration of holiday on June 30 to their "sangguniang panlungsod" or the local legislative body of the city governments.

"Will make the necessary representations to the NCR LGUs. Perhaps within the day we will get a feedback from the mayor's on who among them will declare holiday during inauguration on June 30 and we will make the necessary announcement as we receive the confirmation if there are other LGUs that will declare aside from Manila," he said. Robina Asido/DMS