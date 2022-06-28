BRP Antonio Luna arrives in Hawaii for big military exercise

The Philippine Navy contingent onboard its newest and missile-equipped frigate, BRP Antonio Luna, which will join this year's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on June 25.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs office director said the Philippine contingent with an embarked AW109 helicopter was welcomed by Commanding Officer of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Captain Mark Sohaney.

He said Sohaney was accompanied by other RIMPAC coordinators from the Royal Australian Navy and the US Navy.

The biennial exercise is scheduled from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

"While entering Pearl Harbor, the Naval Task Group 80.5 contingent and ship's crew manned the rail and rendered a salute to USS Missouri and USS Arizona in honor of World War II fallen heroes," said Negranza.

"The Philippine Navy Liaison Officer to Hawaii, Captain Aldrin Doctor, also welcomed the contingent. Together with other visitors, they were able to have a ship's tour of BRP Antonio Luna, " he added.

Negranzana said the commanding officer of BRP Antonio Luna and NTG 80.5 commander, Captain Charles Merric Villanueva, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome given by Sohaney and Doctor.

"RIMPAC 2022 is a multilateral naval exercise that provides a platform for how the PN and other navies in the region can cooperate and work together to address shared maritime security priorities," he said.

The Philippine Navy contingent left the country after a send off ceremony at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales on June 8..

This year's RIMPAC, the 28th staging of the world’s largest international maritime exercise since it started in 1971, will be participated by 26 nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel. Robina Asido/DMS