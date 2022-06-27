DOH reports 848 new COVID-19; NCR tallies 397

The Department of Health (DOH) said there were 848 new cases of COVID-19 in its Sunday report, according to OCTA Research Sunday.

DOH said 397 of the new cases were in the National Capital Region.

There were 11 deaths while active cases were 6, 761.

On Saturday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Pasig City, San Juan City, Quezon City, Marikina City, and the Municipality of Pateros are under "moderate" risk.

"We are monitoring all areas in the National Capital Region, especially these five areas," she added.

Vergeire said only one area out of the five is seeing an increase in hospital admissions while the rest are still less than 50 percent.'' DMS