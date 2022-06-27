At least one dead, three missing as boat catches fire and sinks in Bohol

At least one person was reported dead and three were missing as a boat caught fire and sunk near Tugas Island in Bohol at 1 pm Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said the boat was carrying 157 passengers and eight crew members. It came from Ubay, Bohol and was headed for Bato, Leyte.

Balilo said fishermen near the area were the first to save the passengers and crew.

''As of 161 have been accounted for. One dead and three are missing. We are trying to verify if these three missing persons left the area,'' he added.

''We do not know the cause of the fire,'' said Balilo. ''After we have accounted for everything, the investigation will start''.

Balilo said the boat had a capacity of 250 persons. DMS