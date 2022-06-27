Palace welcomes SWS April survey results

Malacanang Palace welcomes Social Weather Stations' April survey which said 44 percent of Filipinos believe their quality-of-life will improve in the next 12 months compared to 39 percent who feel it will stay the same.

The resulting net personal optimism score is +39 classified by SWS as very high(+30 to +39).

''Indeed, the Duterte Administration has put premium on both health and the economy,'' said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar in a statement Sunday.

''Central to the success of our pandemic response is maintaining our vigilance against COVID-19 with strict adherence to minimum public health standards while ensuring the country's socioeconomic recovery, where livelihood opportunities are available, hunger is eased, and quality of life is improved,'' he added.

The April net personal optimism score is three points below the excellent+42 in December 2021 and five points below the pre-pandemic level of excellent +44 in December 2019, SWS said. DMS