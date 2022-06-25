Positivity rates up in NCR, six areas: OCTA Research

Positivity rates have risen in the National Capital Region and six other areas from June 18 to June 22, OCTA Research said Friday.

In its report, OCTA said the positivity rate was at 3.9 percent in June 18 and went up to 5.6 percent in June 22.

The biggest climb was in Batangas where the positivity rate was 1.2 percent from ascended to 8.3 percent on June 22. In Laguna, the positivity rate was 3.2 percent in June 18 but was at 7.1 percent on June 22.

Benguet saw a slight rise in the positivity rate from 2.2 percent in June 18 to 2.7 percent in June 22.

Cavite's positivity rate was 3.6 percent in June 18 but went up to 5.7 percent in June 22.

Iloilo's positivity rate was 4.4 percent in June 18 but gained to 5.6 percent in June 22.

Rizal showed a high positivity rate of 6.3 percent to 8.2 percent during the period. DMS