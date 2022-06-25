Cebu to issue IRR for executive order on wearing face masks

Cebu is set to issue implementing rules and regulations for the executive order it recently issued to make the use of face masks in well ventilated areas within the province optional, a Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) official said on Friday.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said this was discussed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano and Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

"Secretary Ano and Gov Garcia have also discussed the matter over the phone and noted that Cebu Ordinance No. 2022-03 in Section 4 requires the Provincial Governor to issue the necessary implementing rules and regulations prior to its enforcement. Therefore, this Department will just await the issuance of said IRR," he said.

Malaya also noted that "the DILG and the Provincial Government of Cebu has been conducting a dialogue and consultation for the past few days regarding the recently passed ordinance rationalizing the use of face masks in the said province."

"The meetings between our DILG Regional Director and Governor Gwen Garcia have been fruitful and productive," he said.

"On this note, the DILG would like to thank Gov. Garcia, its officials and the entire people of Cebu Province for this development," he added. Robina Asido/DMS