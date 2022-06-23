Some areas in Pasig River declared no-sail zone for Marcos inauguration

Some areas in Pasig river were declared a no-sail zone during the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila next week, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday.

The PCG said the declaration of no-sail zone in some parts of Pasig River which is included in the Malacanang Restricted Area is part of the intensified security protocol for the event.

On Wednesday morning, the PCG prepared the floating assets it will use to secure the river.

PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said three multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) and around 10 other PCG floating assets will be deployed in the waters off Manila Bay and the Pasig river.

PCG land vehicles will also used to manage traffic near the National Museum

“Right now, we have no serious threats to public safety, but we do not want to be complacent. We are mustering 300 personnel forming security forces, K9 teams, and medical groups to make sure that we will be able to uphold peace and security during the inauguration of our President-elect. We are also preparing 200 more personnel for possible augmentation,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS