Sara calls for unity as Filipinos face challenges

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte said Filipinos will face challenges in the days to come ''that call for us to be more united as a nation'' in her inaugural speech Sunday afternoon in Davao City.

''We can never go wrong if we are a people dedicated to honoring the will of God, to serving our country and fellowmen, and protecting the integrity of our families and the future of our children,'' she said.

'' I am not the best nor the most intelligent person in the Philippines and in the world, but no one can beat my resolve,'' said Duterte in her 11-minute speech at San Pedro Street, backdropped by the San Pedro Cathedral.

Duterte will assume the vice presidency and secretary of the Department of Education at noontime June 30. She remains mayor of Davao City until June 30, her spokesperson Mayor Christina Frasco of Liloan, Cebu said earlier.

The 44-year-old mother of three who wore a green Filipino dress, took her oath of office before Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando as her mother, Elizabeth, held the Bible. Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte watched her take the oath.

Sara hugged her parents after she finished her oath of office.

Duterte told reporters on Saturday that she would be spending most her time as education secretary where among her priorities would be on making children attend face-to-face classes when school year opens and a review of the present curriculum.

She is scheduled to meet outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones next week.

On Monday, Duterte will preside over the first flag raising ceremonies in Davao City since the start of the COVID-19 where she will thank officials for helping her as mayor.

''I am thanking all of them because they molded me into a public servant. They made me to be patient,'' she said. DMS